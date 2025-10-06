Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $360.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

