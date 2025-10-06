Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Stock Position Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $82.02 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

