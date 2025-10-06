Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 188.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $96.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.29.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $105.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

