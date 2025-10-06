Valpey Financial Services LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Valpey Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Valpey Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

