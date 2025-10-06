Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 321.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

