OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $679.94 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average of $692.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

