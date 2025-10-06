Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after acquiring an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

