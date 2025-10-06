Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.79 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $201.59. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

