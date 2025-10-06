Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,237.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 231,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3,654.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.80.

FMS opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

