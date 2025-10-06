Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 15 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.44.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $763.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The company has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

