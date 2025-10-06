Comparing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) & Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment -4.57% 9.63% 4.00% Carlyle Secured Lending 29.71% 9.85% 4.59%

Volatility & Risk

CION Investment has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. CION Investment pays out -757.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CION Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CION Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CION Investment and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 1 2 0 1 2.25 Carlyle Secured Lending 1 4 1 0 2.00

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than CION Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CION Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Investment and Carlyle Secured Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $252.43 million 1.96 $33.90 million ($0.19) -50.11 Carlyle Secured Lending $232.59 million 2.74 $88.98 million $1.20 10.42

Carlyle Secured Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CION Investment. CION Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlyle Secured Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats CION Investment on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

