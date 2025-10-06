Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 933.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Moody’s by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6%

MCO stock opened at $485.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.47 and its 200 day moving average is $482.02. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price target on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $595.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,135. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.