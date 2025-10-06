Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,422,000 after buying an additional 918,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,256,000 after buying an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:DLR opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.