iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,806,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,974,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $7,670,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter.

ARTY opened at $46.85 on Monday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

