Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $1,479,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,473,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 3.3%

KLAC stock opened at $1,101.55 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $1,155.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $948.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $29,313,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 price objective on shares of KLA and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

