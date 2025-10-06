Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,392 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,198,607,000 after purchasing an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after buying an additional 193,442 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $570,233,000 after buying an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $539,563,000 after buying an additional 504,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after buying an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,241.60. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

