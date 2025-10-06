Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $248.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.