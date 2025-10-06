19,372 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL Purchased by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Obsido Oy acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

SUSL opened at $117.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $924.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

