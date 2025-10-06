FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD is Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 8,420.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,645 shares during the period. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF makes up about 6.6% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 94,398 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 30,539 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGLD opened at $23.92 on Monday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

