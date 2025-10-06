Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 165 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,357,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $311.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $256.89 and a 52-week high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

