Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $119.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.