Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI opened at $119.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.29.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
