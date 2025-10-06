Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Declines By 37.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 3.9%

ESKYF stock opened at C$0.25 on Monday. Eskay Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide, and gabbro-hosted magmatic nickel-copper-platinum group elements. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia.

