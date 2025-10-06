Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up about 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.