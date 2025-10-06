4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.
4imprint Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRRFF opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $71.33.
