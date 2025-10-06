4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Update

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.0 days.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRFF opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

