Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

