Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 0.3% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 588.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,678,000 after buying an additional 1,687,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of D opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

