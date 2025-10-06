Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 50.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Foxby Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Foxby has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.90.
Foxby Company Profile
