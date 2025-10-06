Short Interest in Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Declines By 50.0%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Foxby Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Foxby has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

