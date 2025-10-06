Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Update

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.3%

Games Workshop Group stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 52-week low of $142.84 and a 52-week high of $235.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $55.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 163.62%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.