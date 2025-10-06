Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,254 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.91.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $216.32 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.21. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

