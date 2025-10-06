iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

