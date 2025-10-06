Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

