BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $429,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 365,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 192,847 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.74 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

