Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR Stock Holdings Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 30,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 658,886 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $4,432,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KAPR opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

