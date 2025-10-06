Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 27,421 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

