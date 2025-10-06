Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,328,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 137,862 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

