Tandem Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tandem Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $607.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.54.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.