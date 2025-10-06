Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 547 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.54. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $607.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

