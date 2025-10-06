Quent Capital LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. 111 Capital grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $188.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The company has a market cap of $453.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

