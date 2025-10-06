Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $751,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.58. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

