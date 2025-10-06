Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Decreased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.02 and its 200-day moving average is $322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.43.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,606 shares of company stock worth $76,188,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

