111 Capital Buys Shares of 12,589 Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

111 Capital bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

