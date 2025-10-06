Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $489.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a PEG ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.22 and a 200 day moving average of $440.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $283.80 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $489.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,946.56. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

