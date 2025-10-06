Ascent Group LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.66 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

