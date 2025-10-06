Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

