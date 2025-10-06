Vanderbilt University Invests $3.55 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Visa by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average is $346.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

