T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Holdings Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

TMUS stock opened at $230.27 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.18 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $15,432,604.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 634,112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,895,341,785.60. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,514,793 shares of company stock worth $606,931,756 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

