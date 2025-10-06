Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 14,561 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $209.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.01. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.