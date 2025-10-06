Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 1.7% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 134,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.
In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
