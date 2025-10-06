First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Stock Holdings Cut by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,770 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

