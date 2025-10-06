Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 21,614 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 170.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $69.81 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.